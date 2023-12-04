Multiple fire departments contain 7-acre wildfire in Newaygo

A large fire in Newaygo near 8233 South Mundy Avenue in Newaygo has been contained, authorities say to avoid the area.

NEWAYGO, Mich. — Multiple Fire Departments and the Michigan Department of Natural Resources are tending a wildfire in Newaygo, Newaygo County Emergency Services said Friday.

The fire is estimated to be about 7 acres on the west side of Mundy Avenue near 8223 Mundy Ave, authorities said.

You're asked to avoid the area as all fire, police, EMS and other emergency services respond to the incident.

Authorities said this is a hazardous, rapidly developing situation, but that the wildfire is currently contained.

Heavy smoke and embers may be present. First responders will likely have public safety barricades, traffic rerouting, and will restrict access to the area.

A Red Flag fire warning is in effect for Newaygo County until 9 p.m. Friday.

You're asked to not open burn and only call 911 to report an emergency. Emergency dispatchers are busy working on this fire.

Fires that are started can rapidly spread out of control. Emergency Services said you are liable for any damages which occur from a fire that loses control.

Earlier this week, crews contained a fire in Allegan County that blazed over 250 acres.

Fire dangers caused by warm temperatures, high winds and low humidity are typically short-lived when compared to those caused by drought conditions.

