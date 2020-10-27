Crash blocks lanes on 28th Street at Breton Road

The crash is blocking traffic at the intersection.

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Crews are on the scene of a crash at 28th Street and Breton Road SE.

A number of cars are involved and several ambulances have been called.

Lanes on 28th Street have been shut down as well as the southbound lanes on Breton Road.

This is a developing story and will be updated as more information becomes available.

