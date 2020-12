It happened Thursday around 4:15 on Blue Star Highway between 140th and 141st Avenues in Fillmore Township.

Deputies in Allegan County are investigating a fatal crash.

Two vehicles collided head-on and the driver of the southbound vehicle was killed.

Names of those involved have not yet been released pending the notification of family.

The highway was shut down for about four hours as emergency responders investigated.