Police in Grand Rapids are investigating another break-in at Creston Market.
According to authorities, it happened just before 3:40 a.m. on Monday, Sept. 23. Thieves tried to break the front door first, but were seemingly unsuccessful. They were able to break a side window and got away with cigarettes and other convenience store merchandise.
This is the 6th break-in and/or burglary since August 7. GRPD has made four arrests in the other cases, but no one is in custody related to this break-in. No suspect information was provided.
Creston Market is located at 1403 Plainfield Ave NE in Grand Rapids.
