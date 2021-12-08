Crews continue ‘all-hands-on-deck’ effort to restore power in Michigan

Since the onset of the outages, more than 90,000 homes and businesses have had electricity restored, according to Consumers.

After two nights of severe weather in West Michigan, crews with Consumers Energy have been working around the clock to restore power for thousands of customers.

According to Consumers Energy, over 300,000 Michigan homes and businesses have been affected by power outages due to the intense storms. At 5:30 a.m. Thursday, about 215,000 customers were without power. However, since the onset of the outages, more than 90,000 homes and businesses have had electricity restored, according to Consumers.

“We continue to be grateful for the patience of our friends and neighbors as we work to bring the lights back on,” said Guy Packard, Consumers Energy’s vice president for electric operations. “The storms that have struck our state should finally subside today, and we are confident that over 500 crews from Michigan and across the country will help bring back power to many of our customers.”

According to Consumers, crews worked through the night Wednesday into Thursday morning. Soon, crews from seven different states will join the efforts, including those from New York, Tennessee and Missouri.

“This is around-the-clock work, and we won’t stop until we restore power to our fellow Michiganders,” Packard said

