Crews put out pole barn fire in Ottawa County

OTTAWA COUNTY, Mich. — Crews fought a pole barn fire Wednesday morning in Robinson Township.

Ottawa County dispatch said the fire started at around 5:40 a.m. at a barn on 120th Avenue, just south of Lake Michigan Drive. No animals were in the barn, just straw.

The fire was fully involved when crews arrived on scene but they were able to put it out. The cause of the fire is currently unknown.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

