GRAND HAVEN, Mich. — The Bangor Community Fire Department responded to a fire in Bangor Township at 10:40 a.m. Friday. Covert Township Fire Department and South Haven Area Emergency Services (SHAES) provided mutual aid.

The fire was located on 38th Avenue near 69th street and destroyed an out-building and a nearby vehicle, according to SHAES. Wind also swept the flames to nearby woods, but they were extinguished quickly.

The building was not occupied during the fire. The cause remains unknown, and an investigation is ongoing.

