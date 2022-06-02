Crews battling fire at Crystal Fountain Restaurant in Mecosta Co.

Authorities say no one was injured in the fire.

MECOSTA COUNTY, Mich. — Crews are on scene at the Crystal Fountain Restaurant in Mecosta County battling a fire that broke out around 4 a.m. Thursday.

The Crystal Fountain, a country-style family restaurant, is near the corner of M-66 and Monroe Road in Millbrook Township.

Authorities believe the fire began in the kitchen area. No one was inside the building and no injuries have been reported.

M-66 is currently reduced to one lane while crews are on scene. Drivers are asked to slow down and watch for crews. Travel delays are expected.

