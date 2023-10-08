Davenport has boom of first generation students, staff

One first generation alumnus was working 7 days a week in a factory when he wanted a change. He might not have finished without staff who went through the same.

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich — Summer on a college campus. For now, the pavement bakes under the sun, free from students scuffling to class.

But at Davenport University, come fall, many will be paving their own path, for the first time in generations.

“That’s what drives me," said Jodi Hicks, director of student transitions and academic readiness, runs a program for first generation students, or students who are the first in their families to go to secondary school.

“I've never been involved with something that has that big of a ripple effect,” she said.

For the first time in the program's history, over 40% of the student body and over 60% of their staff are first gen.

This is something Jessie Divine can relate to. He worked at a manufacturing job at a glass company.

“I was just kind of tired of working 7 days a week," he said.

Until he decided to make his own ripple. He was looking at job listings during his break at work.

“Most of the great opportunities say you need a four-year degree," he said.

He drove right to a new beginning.

“When I got off of work, I just happened to go by the campus," Jessie said. "Made me take a whim and give it a shot."

It was a risk that many didn't see the value in.

“The thought of giving up a job where you’re making $60,000 a year to do something that’s not guaranteed, didn’t make sense to a lot of my family," he said. “Just getting a job was probably good enough 20 years ago when you could just go to GM or Ford."

But instead, he took the leap. One that might not have worked if it weren’t for all the first gen professors who knew exactly what it was like.

Todd Terry is one of those.

“I look forward to it everyday," said Todd.

He’s a first gen student turned department chair at the business school.

“Graduation day, when I sit there and I watch students walk across the stage," he explained, “And I had them in class – and I think, maybe I made a little bit of difference in their life. It's just a joy."

Jessie himself just graduated in May. He's proud to be first, to make room for the second — his daughter, Charlee.

“By getting an education, I'm putting her in a better position to get a good education," Jessie said.

Summer on a college campus is not known for its crowds.

But just below 13 ON YOUR SIDE's interview with Jessie, in walks the next generation — a tour group of prospective students.

“Anything is possible," smiled Jessie.

