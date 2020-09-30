Deal reached to speed up court hearings for juvenile lifers

Nearly 170 prisoners, known as juvenile lifers, are still waiting for new hearings.

DETROIT — The state of Michigan has settled a decade-long lawsuit over so-called juvenile lifers.

The deal accelerates rehabilitation programs that could enhance their release from prison. It also puts deadlines on local prosecutors to schedule resentencing hearings and requires prosecutors to keep the attorney general informed.

The case involves prisoners who were convicted of murder and automatically sentenced to life without parole for killings when they were under 18.

Those no-parole punishments are no longer mandatory, and judges have much discretion to impose shorter sentences. Nearly 170 prisoners, known as juvenile lifers, are still waiting for new hearings.

