Wing restaurant opens another Grand Rapids location

The new location, just like the original, is on East Beltline in Grand Rapids.

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — The Detroit Wing Company celebrated the grand opening of its newest Grand Rapids location. The carry-out restaurant is located at 2500 East Beltline, near Woodland Mall.

The 13 On Your Side weekend morning crew went on a field trip to taste test their wings. Their menu features boneless and traditional wings, along with 19 homemade sauces and comfort food classics. They even offer plant based wings for vegetarians to enjoy.

The new restaurant is the 25th Detroit Wing company location in Michigan and the second in Grand Rapids, their original Grand Rapids location being just down the street at 2004 East Beltline Avenue NE.

The restaurant is open Monday through Saturday from 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. and Sunday from 12 p.m. to 8 p.m. Every day during happy hour from 3 p.m. to 5 p.m., boneless wings are 40% off and traditional wings are 25% off.

For more information and to see the full menu, visit Detroit Wing Company's website here.

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13 ON YOUR SIDE app now.