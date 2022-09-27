Newaygo Co. restaurant destroyed by fire in 2018 is one step closer to re-opening

A ground breaking took place today for the new building that will house the Smuggler's Cove restaurant.

NEWAYGO COUNTY, Mich. — A groundbreaking for the Smuggler's Cove restaurant in Newaygo took place on Tuesday after the original building had to be completely demolished due to a fire in 2018.

A part of the Newaygo community since the 1870s, the building has housed many different restaurants over the years.

In 2018, the historic building caught fire and sustained significant damage from the flames, smoke and water used to fight the blaze.

Shortly after the fire, the building was demolished.

"It was a destination spot for not just the Hess Lake and Brooks Lake community, but for Newaygo County in general. And it's been sorely missed since 2018," says owner and operator Reanne Huskey.

There are no exact dates on when everything will be completed, but Huskey shared what she thinks the timeline will look like.

"The building should be up by mid-to-late March. Grand opening, we are preparing and hoping for late spring, early summer."

