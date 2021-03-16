East Grand Rapids man arrested for child sexually abusive activity

Rosales was charged and arraigned on child sexually abusive activity, child sexually abusive material, and two counts of using a computer to commit a crime.

EAST GRAND RAPIDS, Mich — An East Grand Rapids man has been arrested after an investigation into his online activity found material that exploited minor children, the Michigan State Police revealed Tuesday.

43-year-old Michael Anthony Rosales was arrested by the MSP Computer Crimes Unit (CCU) and the Internet Crimes Against Children (ICAC), with assistance from the East Grand Rapids Department of Public Safety, following a search warrant at his home. Additional evidence was seized, and Rosales was lodged in the Kent County Jail.

Rosales was later charged and arraigned on child sexually abusive activity (aggravated distributing), child sexually abusive material (aggravated possession), and two counts of using a computer to commit a crime.

The MSP CCU encourages parents to speak to their children about online predators and the safe use of the internet.

If you have information regarding possible child sexual exploitation, report it to the CyberTipline.

