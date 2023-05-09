Eastern Michigan University alum among victims of Allen, Texas mass shooting

Aishwarya Thatikonda was one of the eight people killed by a gunman on Saturday at a outlet mall in Allen, Texas.

YPSILANTI, Mich. — On Saturday, a gunman in Allen, Texas killed eight people and wounded seven others in a mass shooting at a outlet mall. Among the victims was an Eastern Michigan University (EMU) alum who graduated in 2020 with a Master of Science in construction management.

"We were deeply saddened to learn this morning that an Eastern Michigan University graduate, Aishwarya Thatikonda, was among those killed in Saturday's shooting at a mall outside of Dallas, Texas," EMU said in a statement.

Thatikonda, 27, was working as a project engineer for a Texas-based firm and was shopping at the mall with a friend at the time of the shooting, according to the statement by EMU.

EMU says that Thatikonda was about to celebrate her 28th birthday.

The 33-year-old shooter was killed by police after only about four minutes from the first shot being fired.

An officer, already at the outlet mall on an unrelated call, heard the gunfire and quickly located and killed the shooter, according to reports.

The other victims who were killed have been identified as:

Kyu Song Cho, male, age 37, of Dallas

Cindy Cho, female, age 35, of Dallas

Female, age 11, of Sachse, Texas

Female, age 8, of Sachse, Texas

Male, age 3, of Dallas

Christian LaCour, male, age 20, of Nevada, Texas

Elio Cumana-Rivas, male, age 32, of Dallas, Texas

