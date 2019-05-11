BYRON TOWNSHIP, Mich. - Emergency response in Kent County continues to expand following a recent announcement from Life EMS.
Life EMS has expanded its response area to include Byron Township now. It will take effect starting Dec. 2, 2019.
“As a locally-owned provider of nationally-recognized paramedic ambulance services for nearly 40 years, we take pride in expanding our emergency services to the citizens of Byron Township,” said Mark Meijer, president of Life EMS Ambulance.
Life EMS not only serves communities in Kent County but others in Kalamazoo, Ionia, Newaygo, Lake, Mason, Allegan, Van Buren and Oceana counties as well.
For more information, visit lifeems.com.
