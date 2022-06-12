17-year-old Cedar Springs equestrian vaulting business owner hopes to get more involved in unique sport

Great Lakes Equestrian Vaulting is looking for more students to take on the sport of vaulting, explained as "gymnastics and dance on horses."

CEDAR SPRINGS, Mich. — Maria Mclean, 17, has a unique job. She's a co-owner and Assistant Coach at Great Lakes Equestrian Vaulting. Now, what is Equestrian Vaulting?

"Vaulting is gymnastics and dance on the back of a moving horse," Mclean explained.

Mclean is also a vaulter herself, bringing her experience to help kids interested in equestrian vaulting in Cedar Springs.

"Our ages range from two years old to... We actually have a vaulter, she vaults off and on and she's 40 years old. There's a huge age range, most of our kids are between eight and 16," Mclean said.

Those training first start off on the matts, later transferring those special moves to the horse.

"Starting like basic things like handstand rolls, cartwheels, mobility and stretching on the ground, it's a great way to transfer that on the horse," Mclean said.

Mclean is trying to get more kids involved in the sport, saying there's more benefits to it than just physical strength.

"Working with a big animal like a horse, it does build self esteem especially in social settings," Mclean said. "And it's a big team we have all of these girls interacting and it's really great. You get to make great friends through it."

Meaghan Rose, who has participated in Equestrian Vaulting for seven years, says she's also seen benefits of the activity.

"With vaulting, I've definitely learned how to be mentally strong and physically strong, but it's gotten me through personally a lot of things," said Rose. "There's just so many things it can teach you like compassion-ship with horsemanship."

Life lessons are coming out of a Cedar Springs Barn.

"It's very self-inspiring and I know a lot of kids say 'oh, I never will be able to stand on a horse' and weeks later they're doing it," Mclean said.

Great Lakes Equestrian Vaulting will be holding a winter celebration at their barn, on Saturday, Dec. 11 from 12 p.m. to 3 p.m. with a silent auction, pony rides and a chance to try vaulting.

You can find Great Lakes Equestrian Vaulting at 4599 16 Mile Rd NE in Cedar Springs.

