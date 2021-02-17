Ex-police detective faces charges in embezzlement case

Boucher turned himself in Wednesday to state police.

HAZEL PARK, Mich — A former police detective in suburban Detroit faces charges in connection with the embezzlement of about $68,000 in forfeiture funds.

Michigan's Attorney General's office says 45-year-old Sean Boucher was scheduled to be arraigned Thursday in 43rd District Court in Ferndale on conducting a criminal enterprise and embezzlement charges. Boucher turned himself in Wednesday to state police.

The charges follow an investigation by the FBI Detroit Area Public Corruption Task Force into incidents between 2013 and 2017.

The attorney general’s office said Boucher was placed on administrative leave in September 2017, suspended by the Hazel Park Police Department and later resigned.

