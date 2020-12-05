Ferris State University plans to reopen campus for fall semester

The university president's hopes are high. He said the health of the university community will continue as a guiding force in decision making.

BIG RAPIDS, Mich. — In a virtual town hall meeting Tuesday, Ferris State University President David Eisler announced plans to reopen the campus for the fall 2020 semester.

“As we look forward to the fall, we know there will be challenges ahead, but our intent is to be open and to provide our students with a safe and engaging learning and living experience,” Eisler said.

As the university plans to reopen, a new committee led by Vice President for Student Affairs Jeanine Ward-Roof is preparing the campus for the return of face-to-face learning. The committee is revising health and safety measures.

“This includes reviewing classroom utilization, strengthening cleaning protocols, implementing social distancing measures and sharing COVID-19 related education throughout the University community,” Eisler said.

Although his hopes are high for a return to campus, Eisler said the health of the university community will continue as a guiding force in decision making.

The university has plans in place for a swift return to remote learning if necessary and is creating online learning opportunities for those who desire them.

On-campus classes are set to begin Monday, Aug. 31 for the fall semester.

