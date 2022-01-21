Fire at Cascade Executive Center Friday, no injuries

A fire broke out Friday morning at the Cascade Executive Center.

CASCADE, Mich. — A fire broke out at the Cascade Executive Center on 28th Street SE Friday morning, resulting in extensive damage to the structure and a breached roof.

The fire broke out at 11:55 a.m. and the Cascade Township Fire Department responded to the scene shortly afterward. They were supported by crews from Ada and Kentwood.

There were no injuries from the fire, but the neighboring Tutor Time daycare and a local dentist's office were evacuated.

Fire crews battled the blaze from inside the structure for about 30 minutes but eventually had to exit the building when conditions deteriorated. Crews continued to fight the fire from outside until the roof was breached.

As of 4:30 p.m., fire crews are still on the scene and working to contain "hot spots." The street also remains closed to through traffic.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.

