Firefighters extinguish South Haven garage engulfed in flames

SOUTH HAVEN, Mich. — A fire broke out Sunday morning in the garage of a South Haven home, destroying part of the residence and damaging adjoining homes.

South Haven Area Emergency Services (SHAES) was dispatched at approximately 6:25 a.m. Sunday to the home, located in the 400 block of Fruit Street.

The fire was discovered by a South Haven Police Department officer while on patrol.

Upon arrival, firefighters found that the house garage was fully involved in fire. They were able to protect the nearby residences, although there was heat damage to the siding. The involved garage was completely destroyed.

Relatives confirmed that the elderly resident of the house was not home at the time of the fire, SHAES says.

The cause of the fire is unknown and is currently under investigation.

