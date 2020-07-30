x
Flint

Court: Flint class-action can proceed over lead in water

The court’s opinion is a key procedural step in long-running litigation that now will return to the Court of Claims.
FILE - In this Aug. 31, 2018, file photo, Michigan Gov. Rick Snyder speaks during the funeral service for Aretha Franklin in Detroit. Flint residents whose health and homes were harmed by lead-contaminated water scored a legal milestone Wednesday, July 29, 2020 when the Michigan Supreme Court said they could proceed with a lawsuit against public officials for the disastrous decisions that caused the scandal. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya, File)

DETROIT — Flint residents whose health and homes were harmed by lead-contaminated water have scored a legal milestone. 

The Michigan Supreme Court said Wednesday that they can proceed with a lawsuit against public officials for the disastrous decisions that caused the scandal. 

The court says Flint residents can pursue a claim of diminished property values and a violation of bodily integrity. 

Justice Richard Bernstein says the case raises "some of the most disturbing allegations of malfeasance by government actors in Michigan’s history." 

