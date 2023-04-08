Footage shows boat hitting Grand Haven Swing Bridge

The top of the boat hit the bottom of the bridge, you can then see the boat reverse and get out from under the bridge.

GRAND HAVEN, Mich. — Viewer Matt Keltner sent in footage of a boat hitting the Grand Haven Swing Bridge. The boat went to go under the bridge and couldn't clear it.

The top of the boat hit the bottom of the bridge, you can then see the boat reverse and get out from under the bridge.

Keltner said he had stopped at the bridge because he always wanted a photo of the bridge while it was closed. When he saw the boat going towards the bridge he started recording because he had a feeling it wouldn't clear the bridge.

"You see the railroad worker walking down the track yelling but the music was loud and they didn't hear," said Keltner. "The arch hit the bridge and when they backed up it almost flipped the boat."

Keltner said nobody was hurt that he knew of and the boat went back the way it came under the drawbridge and back to Spring Lake.

Both Grand Haven Police and the Ottawa County Sheriff's Office did not receive any reports of any incidents related to the events in the video, so we can assume the bridge is okay too.

