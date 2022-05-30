Four people rescued from Lake Michigan at Grand Haven State Park on Memorial Day

Two swimmers and two members of a human chain were rescued from Lake Michigan.

GRAND HAVEN, Mich. — The Grand Haven Department of Public Safety (GHDPS) said that four people were rescued from Lake Michigan in Grand Haven on Memorial Day.

GHDPS says that officers responded to a report that two swimmers were calling for help between area 3 and 4 of the beach at Grand Haven State Park.

Michigan Department of Natural Resources Park Rangers, Ottawa County Marine Patrol boats, North Ottawa Community Hospital Paramedics, and a boat from US Coast Guard Station Grand Haven also responded to the report.

GHDPS says that beachgoers formed a human chain and waded out into the lake and used a life ring to reach one of the struggling swimmers.

After the first swimmer was rescued, two of the people in the human chain began to struggle in the water as well.

Officials say that Marine Deputies in patrol boats from Ottawa County Sheriff Department rescued the second swimmer and the two members of the human chain who were struggling.

There were minor injuries reported and one person was taken to the North Ottawa Community Hospital for treatment.

The individuals rescued were two 17-year-old women from Grand Rapids, a 29-year-old man from Grand Rapids and a 42-year-old man from Oakland County.

