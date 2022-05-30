National Weather Service warns of unsafe swimming, boating conditions along Lake Michigan

Heading out to the lake for Memorial Day? Here's what you should know before you go.

MUSKEGON, Mich. — Temperatures across West Michigan will soar into the upper 80s to near 90 degrees on Monday, which means thousands will head to the lakeshore to stay cool.

While that may seem like a great idea, there are some hazards people should look out for at the lake. As of Monday morning, the National Weather Service (NWS) has issued a Beach Hazards Statement that runs through Tuesday.

The NWS said high wave action, strong currents and dangerous swimming conditions are expected. Additionally, cold water temperatures will add to the swimming risk. Forecasters warn strong currents can pull swimmers into deeper water, and high waves can sweep people off piers. Plus, water temperatures in the 40s to near 50 degrees will also make swimming difficult and dangerous, even for strong swimmers.

Some may be curious as to what happens when a person swims in cold waters. Health experts say a person could suffer from a sudden heart attack, the loss of capacity to swim, hypothermia and drowning.

Make sure to keep up with the 13 ON YOUR SIDE Meteorologists for up to date forecasts. Before you head out to the beach, you can check swimming conditions at the NWS website or by texting BEACH to 616-559-1310.

You should also know what the flag system at Michigan state parks means about swimming conditions:

