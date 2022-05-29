Multiple beach hazards in effect for Memorial Day weekend

The U.S. Coast Guard is cautioning the public about weather conditions on Lake Michigan from Sunday through Memorial Day.

MICHIGAN, USA — If you're headed out to the beaches and water along Lake Michigan this Memorial Day weekend, the U.S. Coast Guard wants to warn you of potentially hazardous weather conditions.

The National Weather Service issued multiple beach hazard statements and small craft advisories around Lake Michigan that continue through Memorial Day.

The hazards include 25-knot winds, 2 to 8-foot waves, rip currents, dense fog and the chance of showers and thunderstorms.

If you're thinking about swimming, be aware that Lake Michigan's water temperatures will be in the upper 40s, and cold water shock is a potential threat.

5/29/2022: Here is the beach forecast for the day. While it will be sunny and warm, the lake will be cold with temperatures in the upper 40s. Waves will be 3 to 5 feet at beaches near Muskegon, north with waves 1 to 3 feet Grand Haven South. pic.twitter.com/sc4YQq1oV1 — NWS Grand Rapids (@NWSGrandRapids) May 29, 2022

