Frederik Meijer Gardens introduces new CEO

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Frederik Meijer Gardens is announcing new leadership Tuesday morning after the former CEO and President David Hooker announced his retirement last year.

Charles Burke will step in as president and CEO beginning Feb. 13. Burke has been working on the east side of the state for several years now.

He was most recently the president and CEO of the Grosse Pointe War Memorial just outside of Detroit. He also served as an executive and orchestral conductor for the Detroit Symphony Orchestra.

Frederik Meijer Gardens says Burke is passionate about providing accessible arts for all people. He's developed several educational programs for a variety of age groups.

"I am honored to be selected as the next President and CEO of such a world-renowned and beloved cultural institution," Burke said. "I am eager to work with the talented team at Meijer Gardens, as together we continue to provide world-class experiences and advance the mission of the organization."

Meijer Gardens leadership said they are thankful for Hooker's 17 years with the organization, and that having Burke step in will help the gardens build upon its growth.

“His passion for the arts, business acumen, and proven track record of success make him the perfect fit for this role,” said Board Chair Mark Mossing.

Meijer Gardens recently finished a $115 million project that included new architectural features and renovations. To learn more about Meijer Gardens, click here.

