Saxophonist serenades 13 ON YOUR SIDE Mornings ahead of free jazz series

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Get out and enjoy some live music on the Blue Bridge this Thursday evening! It’s all part of the Summer Jazz Series happening every Thursday this month. One of the many artists set to perform stopped by the 13 ON YOUR SIDE studio for a sweet sample.

Emma Johnson is the founder of Asher Legacy Group, the group behind the event. She said, “I get so many comments that, ‘wow, I would usually have to go to another city to enjoy something like this.”

You can listen to the live sounds of jazz, gospel, R&B and more at the Summer Jazz Series. All you need is your lawn chair to enjoy this free event in downtown Grand Rapids.

“The Black and brown community, we don’t get downtown to really enjoy the city and so the Summer Jazz Series was put on as a result of that. To bring our community down to enjoy our beautiful city,” said Johnson.

There will be food and drink vendors, plus a family-friendly vibe. The series features all local artists, including 20-year-old Kevin Brewster of the Kevin Brewster Quartet, which will be performing on the final Thursday of this month to wrap up the series. Brewster is originally from East Kentwood is currently attending Michigan State University as a jazz studies major.

“It is definitely a fun time. There’s dancing, people are smiling. They’re just happy to be out,” said Johnson.

Organizers were very intentional about making this a free and accessible event. It’s happening every Thursday from 7 to 9 p.m., which means parking is free, too.

The event on Aug. 10 will be at the Blue Bridge. For the remaining Thursdays this month, the events will be at Rosa Parks Circle.

