Mother, 2 daughters killed in suspected murder-suicide funeral arrangements

The funeral services and visitation for Cindy Clouse and her daughters Mackenzie and Autumn are set for Jan. 15 and 16 at the Fennville High School gym.

FENNVILLE, Mich. — The funeral services for Cindy Clouse and her two daughters Mackenzie and Autumn will take place at the Fennville High School gym at 11 a.m. on Monday, Jan. 16.

A visitation is also scheduled from 1 p.m. until 5 p.m. on Sunday, Jan. 15 at the Fennville High School gym.

Clouse and her daughters were killed in a suspected murder-suicide on Saturday, Jan. 7.

Police were called to their home after someone called 911 when checking on the family and received no response at the door.

When first responders arrived at the home they found 34-year-old Roger Kyle Hagger, 35-year-old Cindy Clouse, a 13-year-old and 10-year-old with apparent gunshot wounds.

While the investigation into the incident is still ongoing, police believe that Hagger shot himself after shooting his family.

A GoFundMe has been organized by a family member to help pay for funeral costs.

Clouse's friend, Mallory Ruff, called Clouse "a loving person and she loved her kids and they were her world."

The girls attended Fennville Public Schools.

Superintendent Jim Greydanus sent this letter to parents Monday:

Dear West Michigan Community,

Once again, the Fennville community is experiencing the love and care of our greater community as we grieve the loss of students.

The staff, students, and community of Fennville Public Schools are deeply saddened by the death of Autumn and Mackenzie Hagger on January 7. As our staff have reflected on their memories of both precious girls, they describe them as kind, responsible, friendly, smiling, always doing the right thing, and truly remarkable students.

In response to this tragedy, Fennville has enlisted the support of grief counselors from Allegan Area ESA, Van Buren ISD, OnPoint, Health West, Allegan and Van Buren Victim Services Units, and other local agencies to support our students and staff. We are grateful for the incredible support of our school community. In addition to holding a meeting with staff on Sunday afternoon, the district opened its doors to students and families to meet with counselors, social workers, and local clergy.

For Monday when students returned to school, age-appropriate grief counseling and support were made available by a team of professionals trained to serve in these difficult situations. Follow-up support will continue to be available in the coming days and weeks for our students and staff.

As a community our hearts go out to the family and friends most closely affected by this loss.

Sincerely, Jim Greydanus Superintendent

