Gas prices hit 2022-high in Michigan

Michigan drivers are now paying an average of $48 for a full 15-gallon tank of gas.

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Gas prices in Michigan are up nine cents compared to last week, setting a new 2022-high. According to AAA, drivers are now paying an average of $3.24 per gallon for regular unleaded.

That price is 13 cent more than this time last month and 96 cents more than this time last year. Michigan drivers are now paying an average of $48 for a full 15-gallon tank of gas.

"Despite an increase in gasoline stocks, higher crude oil prices helped put pressure on Michigan pump prices pushing them to a new 2022-high," said Adrienne Woodland, spokesperson, AAA-The Auto Club Group. "As crude prices continue to climb, pump prices will likely follow suit."

According to AAA, the most expensive prices are being seen in Marquette, Lansing and Jackson. The cheapest prices are being seen in Ann Arbor, Metro Detroit and Benton Harbor.

