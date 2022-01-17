Gas prices drop slightly in Michigan

Drivers are now paying an average of $3.15 per gallon for regular unleaded.

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Gas prices in Michigan are down three cents compared to last week, according to AAA. Drivers are now paying an average of $3.15 per gallon for regular unleaded.

That price is one cent less than this time last month but 82 cents more than this time last year. Michigan drivers are now paying an average of $47 for a full 15-gallon tank of gas.

"Despite a decrease in demand, high crude prices above $80 a barrel continue to keep pump prices elevated,” said Adrienne Woodland, spokesperson, AAA-The Auto Club Group.

According to AAA, the most expensive prices are being seen in Marquette, Metro Detroit and Ann Arbor. The cheapest prices are being seen in Grand Rapids, Saginaw and Lansing.

