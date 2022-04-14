WATCH LIVE: Day after video released, community gathers to demand justice for Patrick Lyoya

This comes a day after GRPD released several videos showing Lyoya's death. Community members are calling for the officer who shot Lyoya to be identified.

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — A group of people have gathered at Rosa Parks Circle in Grand Rapids to demand justice for Patrick Lyoya, who was killed by a Grand Rapids Police Department on Monday, April 4.

This comes a day after GRPD released several videos showing Lyoya's death. Community members are calling for the officer who shot Lyoya to be identified and charged in the shooting.

The shooting happened Monday, April 4 just after 8 a.m. near the intersection of Griggs Street and Nelson Avenue SE in Grand Rapids.

Authorities said a GRPD officer initiated a traffic stop on a vehicle with a faulty license plate. Lyoya, who was driving the vehicle, fled from police on foot.

After a physical struggle with the officer, Lyoya was shot and killed.

On Wednesday, GRPD released the footage of the incident, including video from a body-worn camera, a police dash camera, a neighbor's surveillance system and cell phone video from a witness.

The release of the videos came after a week and a half of demands from the family and community.

Earlier on Thursday, Ben Crump, Ven Johnson and Lyoya's family held a press conference to address the shooting. There, they called for the officer to be fired and charged in Lyoya's death.

At this time, GRPD has said that the name of the involved officer will not be released.

The Michigan State Police are investigating the shooting. Once the investigation is complete, they will hand over their findings to the prosecutor’s office, who will determine what’s next.

