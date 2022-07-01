Gerald R. Ford Airport receives $3.6 million infrastructure grant

U.S. Senators Gary Peters (MI) and Debbie Stabenow (MI) today announced the grant Friday afternoon.

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — The Gerald R. Ford International Airport will receive funding for more infrastructure projects thanks to a $3,660,992 federal grant from the U.S. Department of Transportation.

U.S. Senators Gary Peters (MI) and Debbie Stabenow (MI) announced the grant Friday afternoon.

“Michigan airports play a critical role in keeping travelers, communities and businesses connected to important markets and destinations by providing safe, reliable air travel,” said Senator Peters. “I’m pleased to welcome this grant, which will help make needed investments and upgrades at Gerald Ford International Airport.”

The federal grant will be put towards infrastructure projects around the airport including expanding the airport’s snow removal equipment building, reconstructing existing airport service roads, runway lighting systems, and the aircraft rescue and firefighting building.

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13 ON YOUR SIDE app now.