Gov. Whitmer lowers flags to honor former AG Frank Kelley

LANSING, Mich — Gov. Gretchen Whitmer has ordered all U.S. and Michigan flags to be lowered to half-staff to honor the life and service of former Attorney General Frank J. Kelley.

Kelley was born in Detroit in 1924. He attended the University of Detroit for both his undergraduate and law degree. Kelley was known as Michigan’s “eternal general,” serving 37 years as the state’s Attorney General.

On Friday, March 5, Kelley passed away at the age of 96.

“Frank J. Kelley was one of my absolute favorite people from whom to get advice, perspective, or humor,” said Whiter. “He was a never-ending fount of wisdom and fun. From his college days to the battles he fought as Michigan’s longest serving attorney general, he always had stories and insight into the human condition and generosity of time.

“I know I am among countless, fortunate people who had the honor of working with the brilliant and irascible Frank J. Kelley. He will be missed but his mark on Michigan will be felt – as generations were benefited by his leadership. His endorsement of and counsel to candidates like me meant as much to us as it did to the public we hoped to serve. I’ll forever be grateful to my friend, Mr. Kelley.”

The State of Michigan is recognizing Kelley by lowering flags within the State Capitol Complex and upon all public buildings and grounds across the state.

Michigan residents, businesses, schools, local governments and other organizations also are encouraged to display the flag at half-staff.

To lower flags to half-staff, flags should be hoisted first to the peak for an instant and then lowered to the half-staff position. The process is reversed before the flag is lowered for the day.

Flags should be returned to full-staff on Sunday, March 21.

