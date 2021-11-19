International Wine, Beer & Food Festival returns to GR

After a year hiatus due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the festival is back, and it starts on Friday and will run through Saturday, Nov. 20.

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Get a taste of the finest food, wine, beers, and spirits downtown Grand Rapids at the International Wine, Beer and Food Festival.

After a year hiatus due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the festival is back. It starts on Friday and will run through Saturday, Nov. 20. It's an annual event that's in its 14th year.

The Grand Rapids Wine, Beer and food festival was named one of the top 12 Fall Wine Festivals in North America by Forbes.

Tickets start at $20 and hours will be 6-10 p.m. Friday and 2-10 p.m. Saturday.

