Grand Action 2.0 to announce naming rights, project update on Grand Rapids riverfront amphitheater

Grand Action 2.0 is sharing the naming rights, lead donor and an update on the massive riverfront amphitheater project in Grand Rapids.

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — While final completion of the Grand Rapids riverfront amphitheater project is still years away, Grand Action 2.0 is providing an update on its progress alongside an announcement of naming rights Friday morning.

Grand Action 2.0 co-chairs Dick DeVos, Tom Welch and Carol Van Andel, as well as Grand Rapids Mayor Rosalynn Bliss, will host the announcement at 10 a.m. Friday at the Grand Rapids Downtown Market.

Grand Action 2.0 is a not-for-profit economic development organization designed to work on projects in downtown Grand Rapids and the surrounding area.

The estimated $116 million project is slated to be completed before the spring of 2026.

The city estimates that the venue will generate $7 million in annual wage earnings and $490 million in new economic impact over the next 30 years.

The city approved a revised plan for the 12,000-seat amphitheater on June 22.

In June, the city provided new renderings of the proposed amphitheater and provided additional information about the project.

