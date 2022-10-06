Petition aims to remove Grand Haven mayor from office

The petition, which was just approved, seeks to remove Mayor Catherine McNally, who was sworn into office less than a year ago.

GRAND HAVEN, Mich. — The mayor of Grand Haven could be removed from office if a new citizen-initiated recall petition receives sufficient signatures.

Mayor Pro Tem Ryan Cummins confirmed the language for a recall petition had been approved by the county. It seeks to remove Mayor Catherine McNally, who was sworn into office in November 2021 after defeating the incumbent.

13 ON YOUR SIDE has not seen the recall language, and reasoning behind the effort remained unclear at the time of publication.

This year, McNally generated controversy when she tried to have a member of the council removed, claiming the councilwoman didn't live in Grand Haven.

She has also worked against bringing recreational marijuana to Grand Haven, despite a majority of voters supporting it.

13 ON YOUR SIDE reached out to Mayor McNally for comment but had yet to receive a response as of Thursday morning.

