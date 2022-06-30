Grand Haven State Park closed to public due to hazardous conditions

They do not expect the water conditions to improve until Friday.

GRAND HAVEN, Mich. — Water access at the Grand Haven State Park is closed Thursday due to dangerous wave and water conditions on Lake Michigan.

The state park made the announcement at 11:30 a.m., saying they will continue to monitor conditions on the lake. They do not expect the water conditions to improve until Friday.

The National Weather Service warned residents heading to the beach over the next few days to be cautious of the conditions.

The risk will be the greatest north of Holland, including Grand Haven State Park and Pere Marquette Beach in Muskegon. The south side of piers and structures in the lake will be especially dangerous, the National Weather Service says.

Rip currents are also common along Lake Michigan's shore. If you find yourself in a rip current, do not fight it. Instead: Flip, Float and Follow. That means flip over onto your back, float and follow the current.

