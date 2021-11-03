Funeral service set for Grand Haven's Paul McMullen

The former Olympic runner and coach of a local running group, died in a ski crash at a northern Michigan ski resort earlier this month.

GRAND HAVEN, Mich. — A funeral service is set for former Olympic runner and coach of local running group Paul McMullen.

The details of the memorial service were released by the Klaassen Family Funeral Home in Grand Haven.

The 49-year-old's service is scheduled for Sunday, April 18 at 1 p.m. at the Gene Rothi Memorial Stadium at the Grand Haven High School.

Klaassen's said masks and social distancing will be required of attendants.

McMullen died on March 4 from injuries sustained during a snow skiing accident at Caberfae Peaks Ski Resort in northern Michigan. He was born in Cadillac and competed in the 1,500-meter run in the 1996 Summer Olympics in Atlanta. More recently, he was the founder and coach of the Chariots of Fire Running Club.

McMullen leaves behind a wife, Nuria, and three children.

"Paul made such an impact on so many lives, to say the least, so it was clear from the start that the most fitting place to hold the Celebration of Life is at the track field," said Scott Klaassen.

