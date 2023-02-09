Former Trinity Health Grand Haven accounting manager accused of embezzling $2,000,000

The 60-year-old from Spring Lake is accused of embezzling more than $2,000,000 from the organization.

GRAND HAVEN, Mich. — Grand Haven police believe a 60-year-old woman who used to manage finances at Trinity Health Grand Haven embezzled more than $2,000,000 from the organization.

In December 2022, detectives with the Grand Haven Department of Public Safety started looking into some irregularities in financial controls at the hospital.

Investigators suspect millions were embezzled.

Former accounting manager Cindy Sue Norgren, 60, of Spring Lake, was arrested Thursday and charged with felony embezzlement and using a computer to commit a crime.

She was arraigned in 58th District Court Thursday, and the judge set her bond at $250,000.

Trinity Health Grand Haven shared this statement about the case:

"We are aware of the situation involving one of our previous employees of Trinity Health Grand Haven. We are working closely with law enforcement and referring questions to the Grand Haven Department of Public Safety during this active investigation."

The investigation is ongoing, law enforcement said.

