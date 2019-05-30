GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. - The federally observed Memorial Day may be in the past, but the City of Grand Rapids will honor those who made the ultimate sacrifice to our country Thursday evening.

Memorial Day was first observed as Decoration Day and held on May 30th. Each year, the United Veterans Council sponsors the parade every year on this date. The parade will begin at 7 p.m. on North Division Avenue and Lyon Street NW before heading east on Fulton to Veterans Memorial Park.

RELATED: World War II veteran leads Grand Haven Memorial Day parade

RELATED: West Michigan pays tribute to veterans with Memorial Day events

If you can't make it to the parade Thursday evening, there is an American Flag Placing at the Grand Rapids Home for Veterans at 9 a.m.

The Veterans Memorial Park underwent $1.1 million in renovations last year. They include a new oval reflecting pool, commemorative walk with new sidewalks and seating and a new ornamental steel entry arch. Monuments there have also been relocated.

Veterans Memorial Park is located at 101 Fulton St. E., in Grand Rapids.

RELATED VIDEO:

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13 ON YOUR SIDE app now.

Have a news tip? Email news@13onyourside.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter.