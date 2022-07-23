Grand Rapids cat café says they're looking for stolen kitten

Happy Cat Café is on the lookout for Bonnie, a 2-month-old girl with gray and white fur who is small enough to fit in the palm of a hand.

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — The Happy Cat Café in Grand Rapids says they're on the lookout for a kitten stolen from their building.

Bonnie is a 2-month-old girl with gray and white fur and is small enough to fit in the palm of a hand. She went missing from the cat lounge in the afternoon of Thursday, and staff believe it would be easy for someone to slip her into a purse or backpack.

Café staff says they have searching the building and the nearby area for her and couldn't find her.

Employees say there is a small chance she is a "fantastic hider and it still somewhere unknown to us," but they ultimately "believe someone has taken our dear Bonnie."

Bonnie is microchipped and registered through Michele’s Rescue. You're asked to contact the store if you have any information.

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13 ON YOUR SIDE app now.