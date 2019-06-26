GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Even though crime usually rises during the summer months police say this recent string of shootings in Grand Rapids is not normal.

"When you compare our 2018 numbers to this year, especially with shootings with non-injuries, we're up about 50 percent from last year. So that's not normal and something we do not want to see continue," said Interim GRPD Chief David Kiddle.

On Tuesday, there were four shootings in the city—one during the the forum. In total, there have been nine since Saturday.

Tuesday night, the city's Safe Task Force hosted a public forum to hear ideas focused on reducing the violence.

Veronica Williams wants to keep youth out of trouble by bringing students together.

"Blessing of the students is committed to eliminating violence by involving and partnering with students, their families and church leaders," said Williams.

Pastor Jerry Bishop says gun violence can be reduced by focusing on young men between the ages of 15 to 24.

"There is a very known urban fact that for every one urban shooting there are 25 traumatized victims," said Bishop.

And Elijah Libbett wants to get families more involved.

"Prevention is our thing. We're not detectives, we're not police, we're not trying to solve murders. We are trying to stop them before they happen," said Libbett.

The Safe Task Force plans on hosting more public forums in the future.

