Grand Rapids City Commission extends civil emergency

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich — The Grand Rapids City Commission voted 5-2 Tuesday evening to extend the civil emergency that was enacted by Mayor Rosalynn Bliss on Sunday.

This does not impact the curfew, which expired at 5 a.m. The city commission already decided against extending it.

The civil emergency was implemented after Saturday night's violent riot and civil unrest and unfolded downtown. The civil emergency provides the city flexibility to response to an emergency that could arise.

It also allows the city to seek state resources. The Michigan National Guard was previously called in to assist local law enforcement.

Third Ward Commissioner Senita Lenear and Second Ward Commissioner Milinda Ysasi voted against the extension.

