Grand Rapids postpones Citizen Police Academy due to COVID-19

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — A fall program meant to connect the Grand Rapids Police Department with the community has been postponed due to COVID-19 restrictions.

The Citizen Police Academy was scheduled to take place over the course of nine weeks beginning Sept. 23. But the department announced Friday, Sept. 11 that it would has been postponed indefinitely.

Officials cited Gov. Gretchen Whitmer's executive order requiring that indoor, in-person meetings cannot exceed 10 people.

