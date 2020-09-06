Grand Rapids to host second town hall on policing

Ban chokeholds

Require officers to de-escalate situations, where possible, by communicating with subjects, maintaining distance and otherwise eliminating the need to use force

Require officers to give a verbal warning in all situations before using deadly force

Require officers to exhaust all other alternatives, including non-force and less-lethal force options, before resorting to deadly force

Require officers to intervene and stop excessive force used by other officers and report these incidents immediately to a supervisor

Ban officers from shooting at moving vehicles in all cases, which is regarded as a particularly dangerous and ineffective tactic

Establish a force continuum that restricts the most severe types of force to the most extreme situations and creates clear policy restrictions on the use of each police weapon and tactic

Require comprehensive reporting

Make structural changes to the Grand Rapids Police Department (GRPD) to address concerns raised in the deployment study and 21st Century Policing reports

Open public meetings for labor negotiations

Ongoing input and support from the community for the plan, strategies and tactics of GRPD

Expanded funding for OPA

Expanded power for the Civilian Appeal Board

Settlement with the Michigan Department of Civil Rights on its ongoing investigation into the patterns and practices of GRPD