GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — The Grand Rapids City Commission voted to adopt a new weapons ordinance Tuesday night, which would regulate pneumatic and toy guns within city limits.

It goes into effect April 1, 2020.

The new ordinance replaced the city's 1967 firearms ordinance. By expanding the policy, firearms, pneumatic guns—like BB and paintball guns—and other projectile weapons can now be regulated by police.

Children under the age of 16 are prohibited from carrying and using pneumatic weapons unless they have parental supervision. The new ordinance also says toy guns, which generally have an orange tip or brightly colored body, cannot be altered.

Even with all the new additions, one thing has stayed the same: People are not allowed to carry firearms in public places in the city.

►Get more information about ordinance here.

First time violations of the city's law are treated as a civil infraction, not a misdemeanor. And first-time violators of the imitation gun rules are subject to a $500 fine.

“Pneumatic guns have contributed to public safety concerns in our city,” City Attorney Anita Hitchcock said. “Pneumatic guns look like real guns – so much so that residents have called 911 believing they have seen real guns and our police officers have responded to what they think are real firearm calls.”

RELATED: Grand Rapids city leaders to vote on proposal that regulates toy guns

The city's new ordinance fills a gap in the law that was created when state laws governing youth possession and use of pneumatic guns were repealed.

“This is about the safety of our community and our officers," said Grand Rapids Police Chief Eric Payne. "Pneumatic guns and imitation firearms create challenges for our officers who in a split second have to determine whether they are real.”

Over the past three years, Grand Rapids Police have recovered 1,067 firearms and 201 BB, pellet and airsoft guns.

RELATED VIDEO:

Other stories on 13 ON YOUR SIDE:

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13 ON YOUR SIDE app now.

Have a news tip? Email news@13onyourside.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter. Subscribe to our YouTube channel.