Grand Rapids Police fighting false, racially biased 911 calls

Sgt. Dan Adams says false crime reports and exaggerations to get officers on scene faster are not uncommon.

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — The Grand Rapids Police Department is happy to have your back.

"Anyone who needs us, we're here and we're proud to deliver that service to the entire community," says Sgt. Dan Adams.

But not everyone uses the services police provide appropriately.

"There's no question, unfortunately, that people will take advantage of that," explains Adams. "And use us as an implement for their own prejudice or bias."

Adams says false crime reports and exaggerations to get officers on scene faster are not uncommon. In the case of Amy Cooper in New York, she was fired from her job after footage of her filing a racist false claim went viral online.

In Michigan, Adams says she could've been charged by law enforcement.

"If you report to police a felony crime that you know to be false," says Adams. "That you're trying to get someone else in trouble or something along those lines, you can turn around and be charged for a felony."

And under the Grand Rapids Human Rights Ordinance, which passed in 2019, racially biased calls like Cooper's can also carry a $500 fine.

"If there is evidence of a call being made strictly based on a specified characteristic, that can come back on the caller," Adams says.

However, Adams doesn't want people to feel like they will get in trouble if they call and truly believe they have an emergency.

"If there is that hesitation, feel free to call 911," he says. "If you're calling because you're trying to protect yourself or someone else, your heart's in the right place and we'll show up because we can."

If you want to talk to police but don't feel like it's urgent, Adams suggests calling the department's non-emergency line instead.

