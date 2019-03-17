GRAND RAPIDS, Michigan — Grand Rapids Police are looking for the driver of a vehicle that went into Plaster Creek near the Grand River Saturday night, March 16.

A dive team searched along the creek in the area of Market Avenue at Wealthy Street, along with helicopters with thermal imaging capabilities. The missing person's family has also been walking the shore in the area in hopes of finding them.

Officers received the original call around 9:15 p.m. Saturday that a car was in the water. Crews tried to search that night, but it was too dark and conditions were not optimal for a successful attempt.

Officers told 13 ON YOUR SIDE crews would be back out on the creek searching for the vehicle Monday.

GRPD did not identify the person they are looking for, however when and if that information becomes available, we will share.

