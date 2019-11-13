GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — It all started when Karla Barberi took the stand for public comment a Tuesday night's city commission meeting in Grand Rapids.

"You have publicly said this is a welcoming city, but it is not. When are we going to vote? When are we going to vote for the drivers licenses?" asked Barberi.

That's when the city commission meeting in Grand Rapids started to get out of hand.

Protesters stood up and demanded Grand Rapids pass a driver's license for all resolution, which would allow undocumented immigrants to legally drive. Grand Rapids City Commission sent a letter to the governor's office and state legislators earlier this year saying they support driver's licenses for all.

"The letter is not enough. Resolution now," the protesters chanted. They want the city itself to pass a resolution allowing undocumented immigrants to get licenses.

RELATED: GR school board supports driver's licenses for undocumented immigrants

Thirteen other states currently allow undocumented immigrants to have driver's licenses.

"A drivers license will mainly provide freedom for a community, for a people, what did we disrupt? Our families are being disrupted everyday single day," says Barberi.

The meeting resumed after about a 10 minute break. The group Movimiento Cosecha say they are planning similar demonstrations in the future.

The Grand Rapids Public Schools board recently said they support driver's licenses for all. State lawmakers introduced bills last week that would make it possible for undocumented immigrants to get driver's licenses in Michigan.

RELATED: Whitmer: Everyone needs ID, including undocumented immigrants

Gov. Gretchen Whitmer has told Movimiento Cosecha she supports finding 'a path' for undocumented immigrants to obtain driver's licenses. According to the Michigan Immigrant Rights Center, undocumented immigrants were able to obtain driver's licenses until 2008.

RELATED VIDEO:

Other stories on 13 ON YOUR SIDE:

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13 ON YOUR SIDE app now.

Have a news tip? Email news@13onyourside.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter. Subscribe to our YouTube channel.