Handful of protesters show up as police, National Guard set up barricade

Grand Rapids is under a temporary curfew, which starts at 7 p.m. and ends at 5 a.m. on Tuesday, June 2.

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — A handful of protesters gathered downtown Grand Rapids on Monday, June 1.

Both the Grand Rapids Police Department (GRPD) and the National Guard set up barricades downtown.

Several Michigan State Police troopers were also seen downtown in anticipation of Monday's protest.

Protesters were seen on the corner of Ionia Avenue and Fulton Street. It's not immediately clear how many protesters are expected to arrive downtown, however one said the event was organized before Saturday's event took place.

Grand Rapids Major Rosalynn Bliss was spotted downtown talking with some of the protesters. Bliss, City Manager Mark Washing, and Grand Rapids Fire Cief John Lehman are driving around the downtown area ensuring protesters are safe.

Spectrum Health said its hospital would remain open and all clinical staff are on duty. Patients with scheduled outpatient appointments Monday were contacted and made aware of the protest and possible traffic congestion, Spectrum said.

Appointments are being rescheduled, if preferred and staff that can work from home are asked to do so to minimize traffic downtown.

Monday's demonstration is the second protest event in a matter of days and according to a release from GRPD, was not permitted by the city.

On Saturday, a peaceful protest against police brutality and the death of George Floyd brought out thousands of people. It ended in violence and riots throughout the city. Rioters caused significant damage to businesses and city property.

Grand Rapids is currently under a temporary curfew, which starts at 7 p.m. and ends on 5 a.m. Tuesday, June 2. Anyone in violation of the curfew will be charged with a misdemeanor, which will result in up to 90 days in jail and/or up to $500 in fines. Grand Rapids Police said it would continue to enforce the citywide curfew at 7 p.m. Monday.

